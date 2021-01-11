The Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts has intensified the sensitization of stakeholders operating with the Lagos Island Business Districts against the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement released by Olaoye Olusegun, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, CBD.

Speaking at different sensitization meetings with CDC/CDA, NURTW, Market Associations operating within the Lagos Island Business District over the weekend, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr Olugbenga Oyerinde called on the leadership of the unions to ensure total compliances to the health guidelines issued by the State Government to curb the spread of the second wave of COVID 19.

Mr Oyerinde said the sensitization meetings become necessary following the observed increase in a number of those affected due to the opening up of the economy, general laxity, a false sense of security, non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens, re-opening of schools, large religious congregations, social gatherings and entertainment among others as well as the large volume of visitors coming into the Lagos Island business district daily.

While engaging members of the Market Associations as well as Community Development Associations within the Lagos Island Business District, he called for lifestyle adjustments by adhering strictly to all covid19 protocols and State intervention programme to flatten the curve of the global pandemic.

He urged the leadership of the associations to prevail on their members to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols including proper and regular use of face mask, adhering to physical distancing guidelines and avoiding mass gatherings.

Mr Oyerinde also called on the leadership of transport unions within the Lagos Island Business District to join the fight against spreading the disease by always checking the temperature of passengers and ensure that physical distancing protocols relating to the number of passengers allowed in their commercial vehicles strictly adhere to.

“We noted that as the economy reopens for business and the influx of a large number of visitors coming to the business district daily, there is the need to continually enlighten traders, business owners and visitors against violating COVID-19 protocol as well as traffic and environmental laws infringement. Most traders are beginning to lose consciousness of the need to obey health guidelines against the spread of the coronal virus”.

Oyerinde continued “ We have printed enlightenment materials to further enlighten visitors and traders within the CBD zone and our enlightenment and advocacy team will regularly visit markets and streets especially Balogun, UBA/Tinubu, Ereko/Martins, Alli Balogun, Nnamdi Azikiwe streets, outer and inner Marina and Idumota axis to ensure that everyone coming to the Island on daily basis for business and private visit is sensitize on the need to obey the COVID-19 protocol as well as keeping the business district safe and clean”.

While urging Lagosians to be safety conscious as they come to the Lagos Island business district to do business, the Special Adviser said that CBD enforcement unit and other government agencies are fully ready to ensure that health, traffic, environmental and other security challenges associated with the high influx of shoppers and traders into the Island is curtailed and well managed.

He again called on street traders using the walkways and kerbs to display their goods as well as motorist parking on bridges to desist from the practice as the state will continue to impound vehicles and goods parked or displayed on walkways and kerbs.