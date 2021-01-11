The death of Isa Kontagora, a former military administrator, has caused President Muhammadu Buhari another heartbreak.

This has happened just 24 hours after he expressed deep grief over the death of 2 sisters of former deputy speaker Babangida Nguroje.

The sisters, along with the husband of one and four children died in an auto-accident on Sunday.

The Nigerian leader is grieving this time around over the death of Col. Aminu Isa Kontagora, former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano States.

In a message of condolences to the family and Kontagora associates, Buhari urged them to accept the will of God, and find solace in Kontogora’s good works.

President Buhari said the career military officer, who served in many leadership positions and military formations across the country, lived a life of sacrifice and dedication to the betterment of others.

Kontagora, Buhari said, made remarkable impact, especially with the Benue State Arts Theatre Complex named after him.

The President affirmed that Col. Kontogora’s experience, wisdom and cherished political support will be sorely missed.

He prayed that the Almighty God will forgive his sins, and accept his soul in eternity.