By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Monday said it has uncovered plots incite religious violence in Lagos, Kano, Sokoto and some other States in the country.

Head, Public Relations Officer, DSS, Peter Afunanya, in a statement, said the services wished to alert the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

The statement said targeted States include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

It further stated that part of the plans was to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

The DSS consequently, advised Nigerians to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

The statement said while the Service pledged to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots were warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.

It added that law-abiding citizens were encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.