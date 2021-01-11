Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Judicial Panel of Investigation set up to ascertain complaints of victims on Police Brutality, Human Rights violations and Extra Judicial Killings by Security Operatives in Ogun over the weekend was told how a police sergeant, Tunji Ademuyegun, allegedly shot dead one Biola Adeyanju in 2019.

This was during the visit of the panel to some of the scenes mentioned by petitioners and respondents who have appeared before it as the places where they were assaulted by the security operatives.

One of the places visited by the panel was New Abeokuta Correctional Service, Oba where Sergeant Ademuyegun who was attached to the facility shot Adeyanju dead sometimes in 2019.

The panel also inspected the security outposts of the Army, Mobile Police and Correctional Guards to gather useful information on how the police sergeant could have successfully escaped after he was arrested and detained after the murder.

During the visit Alhaji Sulaimon Salisu and Mr. Oluwafemiwa Kehinde Owosa claimed to have witnessed how the police sergeant shot late Adeyanju dead.

They told the Panel that the Police Sargent was shooting sporadically after getting drunk and the bullet eventually hit the deceased.

Speaking with journalists, the Chairman, Justice Solomon Olugbemi who led other panel members said the need for on site assessment of the facility for proper investigation became imperative so as to ascertain and determine the veracity of claims of both petitioners and respondents.

“During the course of giving evidence, several witnesses that came before the Panel mentioned the former office of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad, Magbon now in use by the new outfit SWAT and Oba Correctional Centre, Abeokuta amongst others” the panel chairman stated.

The Chairman reiterated the commitment of the panel to holistic fact findings and thorough investigation into all petitions before the panel to deliver justice to all without fear or favor and to make appropriate recommendations to government.