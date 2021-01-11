By Jennifer Okundia

American singer, songwriter, and choreographer Aileen Nicole Coleman-Mullen, known professionally as Nicole C. Mullen, dropped a message for her followers.

In December 2020, Mullen tied the knot with her sweetheart in a private family wedding, after the couple got engaged in October of same year.

“I said YES!! Yes to him…to the will of the Lord …to preparation of a new life adventure…to being chosen by the one I had prayed for…hoped existed and would come…

God is faithful…! He is also faithful to you…so hold on!

“Oh Magnify The Lord with me, and let us exalt His name together!” Psalm 34:3

I said Yes!!

Much love, grace and peace y’all

Don’t keep waiting for the world

To get right before you do what’s right!

Our wedding day was originally scheduled for today 1-8-21

I’m sooooo glad that we listened…seized the moment and moved it up!!

What do you need to seize?

Much love y’all

Grace and peace

#married #redeemed #beinstant #inseason #love #2020 #2021 #newbeginnings” she said after saying yes to the love of her life.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Nicole was married to singer, songwriter and music produce David Mullen from 1993–2014, in a union that produced 3 children including: Jasmine, Josiah and Maxwell Mullen.

Nicole revealed in her new book “My Redeemer Lives: It’s Personal — A Story of Hope for Our Time” that in her first marriage, she endured physical and mental abuse.

Read more here: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/religion/2020/05/08/christian-artist-nicole-c-mullen-describes-husband-abuse-new-book/3082506001/

“Hey y’all, I realize that emotions are kinda running a little high right now… but with no intent to offend, I would like to remind us of something.

Let’s all do a self examination to make sure that we are showing the world our proof of belonging to Christ. Love. Not just love for non believers…but those who profess Christ as well…

Especially now on light of vast political differences…

As much as we may want to, We don’t get to do a fruit check on anyone else…but ourselves; because that’s who we will all have to give an account for.

“By this everyone will know that you are my (Jesus’) disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:35

No love for one another…no disciple

So in essence, Real disciples must show real love = patient, kind, It does not envy, does not boast, is not proud. is not rude, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, it keeps no account of wrongs. Love takes no pleasure in evil, but rejoices in the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

8 Love never fails (1Cor.13)

I didn’t make it up…God did.

I love y’all

Grace and peace

#love #iloveyou #believer #christ #follower #beobedient #to #Jesus #brothers #sisters” she said.