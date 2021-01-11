The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it will intensify enlightenment on COVID-19 protocols in all parks within Enugu State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Kalu Ogbonnaya, disclosed this while in Enugu on Monday.

Ogbonnaya noted that the current enlightenment done at parks in the state would be intensified when the sector command was through with the ongoing “Operation Zero’’ aimed at ensuring safety on roads during the Yuletide and beyond.

According to him, the FRSC remains one of the lead agencies saddled with the responsibility to ensure that Nigerians comply with the COVID-19 Protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Federal Government.

“In the first wave of the virus; FRSC took our enlightenment beyond the parks in the state, we went to worship centres and public gatherings as well.

“So, in this second wave, we are going to do more and even sanction through shutting down any park that fails to comply.

“We have noticed that most Nigerians have dropped the habit of wearing of face mask, washing of hands, using alcohol-based hand sanitisers and social/physical distancing they imbibed during the first wave of the virus.

“FRSC is going to remind them and ensure `no face mask, no entering into any park in the state’.

“It is rather unfortunate that some of our people say it is not real and they want to see someone who will die from COVID-19 in front of them first before they believe,’’ he said.

The sector commander, however, urged Nigerians to join hands with governments at all level to see that the rate of the virus infection did not escalate.

“This will adversely affect individuals, organisations and government’s socio-economic wellbeing,’’ he said.

On the Operation Zero, the sector commander said that it had been going on smoothly without any hitch in the state.

“The rate of accidents recorded in the current Operation Zero is lower compared with the same period previous years,’’ he added.