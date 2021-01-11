By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Emir of Billiri, in Gombe State Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru ll (Mai Tangale), is dead.

This was confirmed in a tweet by former governor of Gombe State, Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo on Monday.

Ibrahim Dankwambo, expressed shock over the death of the monarch and condoled with the family of the deceased and Gombe people over his death.

In May 2020, the monarch tested positive for coronavirus but recovered 12 days after treatment.

Reports of when and what killed him are yet to be ascertained as at time of filing this report.

My Family and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the good people of Gombe over the death of His Royal Highness, Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru ll (Mai Tangale) the Emir of Billiri. His death came as a rude shock but I pray Almighty God, grant his soul, eternal repose. pic.twitter.com/bIMU440Nar — Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo (@HEDankwambo) January 11, 2021