By Jennifer Okundia

Davido’s older brother Adewale Adeleke has announced the arrival of his baby girl, with wife Kani on his Instagram stories.

“Our lil one is a girl! Can’t wait to meet our princess. #girldad ❤️❤️❤️” he disclosed back in November 2020 in the caption on the photo of him and wife cradling their baby bump.

“I’m a Father” he wrote on Instagram as he broke the good news of his daughter’s arrival.

The love birds held their traditional wedding ceremony in Kani’s hometown in Calabar, Cross River State on the 13th of December 2019.

While the white wedding held in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates on February 2nd, 2020 at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, with family and friends in attendance.

Kani and Adeleke got engaged back in July 2019, and had their introduction, in Kani’s hometown in Calabar.