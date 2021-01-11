The Meiran Primary Health Centre at Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area of Lagos state has been shut down.

This is coming after some health workers at the primary health center tested positive for COVID-19.

David Famuyiwa, Chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA made this known in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mosunmola Olabige, on Sunday, January 10.

The statement reads: “In a swift reaction to contain and avert the spread of coronavirus in the communities, the Chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA has ordered the immediate closure of the Meiran Primary Health Centre.

“This became necessary as some members of staff of the health centre tested positive for the dreaded virus.

“The Chairman also ordered the immediate contact tracing of their colleagues and associates as well as patients who visited the facility in the last few days.

“He also used the medium to admonish the community members to take responsibility for their health and lives by avoiding social events that attract large gatherings, and by adhering strictly to the laid-down guidelines on the use of face masks, regular handwashing and the use of sanitisers, maintaining adequate social distancing while in public places in order to flatten the curve of the pandemic.”