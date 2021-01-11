President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday felicitated with Professor George Obiozor on his election as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

His felicitations are contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

Welcoming the new position of Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, the President urges the eminent diplomat and scholar to deploy his immense experience within and outside government to forge greater unity of the country.

According to President Buhari, “Given Prof. Obiozor’s rich background, especially, in international affairs and pan-Nigerian commitment, I have little doubt that his election is well-deserved and will serve not only the interest of Ndigbo but also that of his fatherland.”

“We need all hands to be on deck for this country to move forward in peace and unity,” the President adds.

While wishing the former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) a successful tenure, President Buhari enjoins Prof Obiozor to be a “unifying force beyond his immediate constituency.”