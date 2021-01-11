By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 100,000 mark on Sunday after 1,024 new cases were registered.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed cases of the virus in the country have reached 100,087.

Eight new deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total deaths so far from COVID-19 to 1,358.

Benue posted four deaths to take its toll to 15. The FCT had two deaths and now has 109 death toll.

Edo and Adamawa recorded one death each.

Edo which has the highest fatalities after Lagos’s 256, now has 120 death toll.

Adamawa has 26.

As most often the case, Lagos tops today’s infections with 653 cases, more than half of the national total.

So far, 80,030 survivors have been discharged since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

New cases were confirmed in 16 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

See figures below

Lagos-653

Plateau-63

Benue-48

Zamfara-45

FCT-42

Rivers-27

Ondo-26

Adamawa-26

Kaduna-22

Edo-18

Ogun-16

Imo-12

Kano-9

Yobe-6

Ekiti-5

Jigawa-4

Osun-2

100,087 confirmed

80,030 discharged

1,358 deaths