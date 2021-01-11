President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and the entire Catholic Community over the demise of Most Rev Dr. Gregory Obinna Ochiagha, Bishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Orlu, Imo State.

The President particularly sympathises with Catholics in Orlu Diocese where the late cleric served as pioneer bishop for about four years and endeared himself to his parishioners.

President Buhari noted that Bishop Ochiagha’s contributions to the spiritual growth of the Catholic faithful during his decades of service will not be forgotten.

He prayed that Almighty God will console the grieving Catholic Community, and grant peaceful rest to the soul of the revered bishop.