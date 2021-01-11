Aminu Isa Kontagora, a former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue states, passed away on Sunday night.

A close family member of Kontagora, who announced the passing, said he died of COVID-19 related complications.

According to the family source, he will be buried today, Monday in line with the Islamic injunction.

Born in 1956, Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora was Administrator of Benue State, from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

He was also the Administrator of Kano State from September 1998 to May 1999, under the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

He handed over power to the then elected executive governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on 29 May 1999.