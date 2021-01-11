The Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that the administration is resolute in its efforts to equip young people to be competent contributors to the growth and development of the State.

The governor said the administration would not relent in its efforts to continue to seek creative ways of providing employment for the people, particularly the unemployed youths.

The governor said these at the flag-off of the Federal Government Extended Special Public Works Programme (774,000 Jobs) at the Multi-purpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission, State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo.

Governor Oyetola thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his Administration’s commitment and a keen interest in youth empowerment, saying the initiative was in line with Osun’s Development Agenda aimed at guaranteeing and securing a better future for the teeming youths in the State.

Oyetola who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, said the administration has developed workable modalities named “Osun Youth Policy” that articulates government’s vision, objectives and plans in driving its focused agenda for the young people.

“In many ways, this programme aligns with our administration’s agenda of equipping our young people to be competent contributors to the growth and development of our State.

“You will recall that only recently, we codified a comprehensive Youth Policy that articulates our vision, objectives and plans in driving our focused agenda for our young people.

“All our existing programmes, including the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES), Post-COVID 19 Recovery Plan, are already being recalibrated for employment generation and better service delivery.

“We shall not relent in our efforts to continue to seek creative ways of providing employment for our youths and our people”, Oyetola added.

The governor urged the beneficiaries of the programme to justify the confidence reposed in them by using the opportunity provided by the government to give their best in the service of the nation and the State.

He said “The programme, though a short-term response to the rising spate of unemployment in our country, deserves to be commended for its ambitious coverage and transparent recruitment process.

“With 1,000 beneficiaries drawn from each of the 774 local governments in the country, this programme further mobilises our young people to contribute to societal development while also earning a modest income within the space of three months, in the first instance.

“Again, this programme communicates the readiness of Mr. President to address the urgent need to provide economic empowerment for our teeming youth population,” Oyetola added.

In his remarks, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the welfare and well-being of the citizens.

Aregbesola who was represented by former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Adekunle Ige, described the Federal Government’s initiative as one that would Fastrack the quest to ensure quick recovery of the nation’s economy from the adverse socio-economic effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Acting Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the noble intent that gave birth to the national employment scheme aimed at taking the citizens out of poverty and unemployment.

Fikpo who was represented by his Deputy, Mallam Ismail Yekini, reassured the state of NDE’s capacity to successfully execute the programme and justify the confidence reposed in it by the Federal Government.

“This is a significant scheme designed to combat mass unemployment rate and alleviate poverty in our dear country. With this programme, the scourge of poverty and joblessness will be drastically reduced.

“We commend President Buhari for the confidence he has in NDE to implement the programme as we assure him of our capacity to deliver as we are conscious of Mr President’s commitment to using the scheme to mitigate the adverse effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic”, he added.

Commissioner for Human Resources and Capacity Building, Alhaja Lateefah Giwa, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for prosecuting and promoting policies and programmes aimed at eradicating poverty, hunger, unemployment and resultant societal vices.

Alhaja Giwa also extolled the commitment of the government to turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the people, particularly the youths who are the most energetic and proactive segment of the population.

She expressed confidence in the ability of the programme to alleviate poverty, idleness, hunger and crime rate as many of the participants would be equipped with the necessary skills and resources to be self-employed and self-reliant.

Akire Ile of Ikire Ile, Oba Abdu-Azeez Olukojo Ilufemiloye, commended the Administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for rebranding the State as seen in the infrastructural development and socioeconomic growth manifesting in the State.

The monarch added: “Oyetola is a wonderful leader. Despite the paucity of funds, he is still committed to infrastructural development. He is a good manager of resources.

“I want the people of Osun to continue to support him in his avowed commitment to stimulate our economy and provide an enabling environment for all to thrive in order to ensure all-round growth and development of the State”

Those in attendance were Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye who was represented by Hon. Kunle Akande; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade Olowogboyega; Members of State Executive Council; market women, led by Iyaloja General, Alhaja Awawu Asindemade; traditional rulers; members of National Directorate of Employment, among others.