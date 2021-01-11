By Benson Michael

There is an uproar on social media after the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, was seen distributing cutlasses and wheelbarrows to jobless youths in Delta State during the launch of the 774,000 jobs in the state last week.

One of the dailies had reported that Keyamo had empowered youths with cutlasses and wheelbarrows as part of the jobs they were meant to do in a 21st century.

Keyamo has come out to criticise the story, saying that the tools were not empowerment, and belonged to government.

He said the empowerment is the total of N60,000 the labourers would be paid for the work in three months.

“The 774,000 jobs is basically for our everyday labourers to carry out community services. It would not be financially prudent if government were to spend billions for expensive equipment for 3-month jobs, then spend millions again training our labourers on how to use these equipment,” he said.

Despite the explanations, many people descended heavily on Keyamo over the 774,000 jobs.

See reactions below

Festus Keyamo left Delta State with plane and returned with wheelbarrow. Dem really swear for this government 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SLaF1hN10i — Womanist (@EriDaniel2) January 11, 2021

Somebody should tell Minister Festus Keyamo The first sign of poverty in any poor nation is that it's largely an agrarian society. When any government keeps nudging people to go back to the farm with like cutlasses, it's an attempt to impoverish them, not empower them. — JFK | Believer in Nigeria's Potential (@JudeFeranmi) January 11, 2021

Festus Keyamo really had to wear matching outfits with this barrow for optics.

What a model he could have been. pic.twitter.com/7rGpHMxbsD — Onyekachi (@Felixity19) January 11, 2021

Festus Keyamo is a disappointment to his education and reasoning. Imagine cutlasses and wheelbarrows as empowerment tools in 21st century? — Xavier (@FiercelyXavier) January 11, 2021

Once u become a 'politician' in Nigeria,just forget anything relating to your education, value, self worth, sense of reasoning, conscience and dignity because those qualities will automatically find their way out of your existence. Festus Keyamo, a SAN turned jester. — Dammie (@macquad) January 11, 2021

Sharing wheelbarrow for effurun boys lol the audacity, the rumour of it alone can cause crisis. Festus Keyamo burn this dodo well — Jaguda_rated (@franz411) January 11, 2021

Apparently, Festus Keyamo went to empower his village youths to become wheelbarrow pushers. Inside 2021? pic.twitter.com/mWfMBSXpeu — Roadside Analyst (@AktivIngredient) January 11, 2021

Festus Keyamo don carry wheelbarrow and cutlasses come warri . On behalf of warri, I dey shame. — GàLìLéo🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@Lucasscot_101) January 11, 2021

Poverty is a tool Nigeria govt have utilized and imposed on Nigerians .

They push means to mk us stay comfortably in oppression .

That's the only thing that explains why Festus Keyamo would give out wheelbarrows and cutlasses as employment scheme in 202, haba . — Dami ❁. (@GeeKinqest__) January 11, 2021

Festus keyamo did a wonderful thing for his local government so many people are out there in public. Offices doing nothing, let’s appreciate him and may his kids and grandkids own one of each of the barrows and cutlass ijn — Electrified (@Tezzzy_) January 11, 2021

Cutlass or machete and Wheel barrows has no place in the current 4th industrial revolution. Nigeria's poverty status is assured. https://t.co/6jZBuy7nqD — Emeka Azuka Okoye (@EmekaOkoye) January 10, 2021