By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 43 clubbers, including strippers at Eclipse Night Club, Ligali Ayorinde area of Victoria Island for violating COVID-19 protocols.

They were arrested on Sunday.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu who had already ordered the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department in the command to be on the prowl of violators of the preventive protocols and orders of the government on halting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterated his zero tolerance for violation of the protocols.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the Police operatives attached to Maroko Division of the state went after the deviant clubbers and got them arrested in the club clustering and clubbing without any regard for the COVID-19 protocols.

The statement said Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be moved to Taskforce office Oshodi for prosecution.

The police boss has also ordered that club owners should no longer be spared as they encouraged total disregard for the protocols in the state.

Odumosu, based on reports and updates on the spread of the pandemic, has however admonished Lagosians to be law-abiding and value their lives as the pandemic is a global reality.