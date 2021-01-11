Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 10 persons for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The suspects are: Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, Lawal Waidi Seun, Adeosun Joseph, Taiwo Gbemileke, Oseni Omotayo, Emmanuel Fakiyesi, Rasheed Ogunlana, Oladunni Segun, Sowunmi Rotimi and Efetobore Prince Wilfred.

They were arrested on Saturday, January 9, 2021 during an early morning operation in the Alagbado area of Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest are cars, mobile phones, laptop computers, passports, a digital video recorder and a chequebook.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.