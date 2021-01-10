By Muhaimi Olowoporoku

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire also known as Ego Oyibo has said that there is nothing wrong with verifying the paternity status of the kids in a marriage noting that women should not be afraid about it.

In an interview with Inside Nollywood, the actress said only a cheating wife will be scared of getting a DNA test saying the issue is very sensitive.

“The topic of DNA test is a very sensitive issue. But my take is, why start a family with someone you can’t or don’t trust? If and when I get married my hubby asks for a DNA test, I would want to know why he feels our kids are not his before going ahead to get it done. Besides, only a cheating wife will be scared of getting a DNA test.

The beautiful actress also spoke about qualities her future husband has to possess as she says she would never date a lazy or one who thinks a woman is a slave.

She also said a thrift spender with no moral values turns her off.

Rather she says she would prefer an average hard-working man with prospects as she says anybody can be rich at any time.