Reno Omokri

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Reno Omokri, author and media aide for Ex-President Goodluck Johnathan, has warned ladies from sending out their nude pictures to other guys.

In a bizzare Twitter post, the author explained that nude pictures are not cheap items that money or a relationship can pay for.

He then warned that after relationships ends, ladies are at the mearcy of guys after they must have sent them their nude pictures in the past.

“Dear women,
NEVER send your nude photos to any man no matter how you love him. Your nude photos are not so cheap that money or a relationship can pay for them. When the relationship ends, you will be under the power of whoever has your nudes.

READ ALSO  #EndSARS: Buhari loses 100,000 followers on Twitter

In reaction to Reno’s post, commenters were indiffernet with some stating that it is normal for ladies to send nude pictures to guy. Others, however, discouraged it.