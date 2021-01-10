By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actress who resides in the UK shared the news on her Instagram page. She posted a video from her hospital bed as well as her test result.

Inyama stated that she rather go through the virus than her children. According to her, she has been down with the virus for three weeks and is still hospitalised. Inyama

“Gratitude Gratitude Gratitude…thank you @borisjohnsonuk and @mayorofldn for the lockdown………l couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school etc….

” I would rather go through this than my children. What a Christmas and New Year…, what 2021. COVID-19 is a terrible terrible virus ….l can’t even explain…..So exhausting….3 weeks and still counting……

“Thanks to @Idn_ambulance Kent zone…@darent_ valley_hospital @ tiko4guvnor @drtonero@wonuola.aki akintola. This too shall pass……,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, some of her fans had taken to her Instagram page to wish her speedy recovery from the virus.