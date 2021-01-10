Former California governor and actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger has condemned outgoing U.S. President, Donald Trump as ‘the worst president’ ever in U.S. history.

He also said his elected enablers must be ‘held accountable’, as he issued a call for unity behind President-elect Joe Biden.

Schwarzenegger, 73, made his views known in an emotional video Sunday, in which he compared the MAGA riot on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday and Donald Trump’s attempted ‘coup’ to the Nazi takeover of his native Austria.

He called the murderous riot in the Capitol ‘America’s Day of Broken Glass,’ comparing to Kirstallnacht, the night of mass attacks on Jews in Austria and Germany which presaged the Holocaust.

‘President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election and of a fair election. He sought a coup by misleading people with lies.

‘My father and our neighbours were misled also with lies. I know where such lies lead.’

Schwarzenegger said that while Trump’s ‘attempted coup’ failed, those who ‘enabled his lies and treachery’ must be held to account.

Although he named no names, 147 Republican lawmakers – 139 House members and eight senators, led by Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley – voted to overturn the election results, which the former California governor called ‘a fair election.’

‘They’re complicit with those who carried the flag of self-righteous insurrection into the Capitol,’ he said.

Watch his video:

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021