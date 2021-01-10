By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo, left a message for his fans, urging them to keep moving and pushing for what they want.

Dakolo became prominent after he emerged winner of Idols West Africa in 2007. The Bayelsa State native is married to Busola Dakolo and they have 3 children.

Born in Accra, Ghana to a Nigerian father, Bayelsa-native David, and a Ghanaian mother, Norah, who died when Dakolo was thirteen years old, Timi was raised in Port Harcourt by his grandmother Ateni Dakolo and his aunt Susan Larry, and he credits his aunt as his early singing teacher.

Dakolo said:

“If this life doesn’t feel like your soul, keep moving and keep pushing… There is so much ahead of you.”

The father of 3 started singing in church when he was 12. In 2003, he joined the singing group Purple Love as a founding member.

They dominated the Port Harcourt club circuit but disbanded in 2005 as all its members had gained admission into the University of Port Harcourt.

He is currently signed to British Record label Virgin Records (UMG).