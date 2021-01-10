Mrs. Janet Ademola, the younger sister of late popular Yoruba actress Mrs. Folake Aremu, widely known as Orisabunmi, is dead.

News of the demise of Janet was broken and confirmed on Saturday by Gbenga Onisola, her nephew.

Janet, who is the last child of the family, died three days after the death of Orisabunmi and two days after the death of her brother.

Orisabunmi’s immediate elder brother, Steve Onisola, died on Thursday, barely 24hours after the death of the popular actress.

Onisola, the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club, Ilorin, was said to have passed on after a brief illness.