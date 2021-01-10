By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Sunday warned Lagosians on the severity of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor appealed to all residents of the state to take all the COVID-19 protocols seriously as COVID19 is not a glamorous disease or a hoax as some people claim it is.

He stated this on his Twitter handle this morning. Read his tweet below

”Lagosians, #COVID19 is not a glamorous disease, neither is it a hoax. You need to follow the safety guidelines to safeguard your friends and loved ones. In the midst of increasing #COVID19 cases, we have some good news from our Infectious Diseases Hospital.

We have activated a new oxygen plant which will help by providing much needed oxygen to patients. The plant will supplement oxygen supply to about 300 cylinders per day and 6 cylinders per hour. We are working to ensure patients receive the best care at our state facilities. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) January 10, 2021

”We have activated a new oxygen plant which will help by providing much-needed oxygen to patients. The plant will supplement oxygen supply to about 300 cylinders per day and 6 cylinders per hour. We are working to ensure patients receive the best care at our state facilities” he wrote.