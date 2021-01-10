Pope Francis: loses personal doctor to COVID-19

Fabrizio Soccorsi, the personal doctor of Pope Francis, has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

The demise of Fabrizio was announced by Catholic News Agency (CNA), quoting the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano.

CNA said Dr. Fabrizio Soccorsi was being treated for an oncological pathology when he died at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

However, It’s unclear when he last had direct contact with the pontiff.

Pope Francis had tapped Soccorsi as his personal doctor in 2015.

However, the pope had announced on Saturday that he planned to get a COVID-19 shot next week as part of a vaccination program at the Vatican.

“I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine,” the pope said in an interview with TV station Canale 5.

“It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others.”

This article first appeared in the New York Post.