In the wake of the recent crisis in the United States of America, President-elect, Joe Biden has said that the incumbent president, Donald Trump is not above the law.

“Our president is not above the law. Justice serves the people — it doesn’t protect the powerful,” Biden posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The president-elect said this after Donald Trump had his Twitter account suspended as the social media noted that the president’s account is at risk of inciting further violence.

Similarly, the US Justice Department already charged 15 people involved in the assault on Congress, including one man accused of possessing bombs.

President Trump has fallen under heavy criticism after he incited his followers on Twitter to attack the Capitol during Congress deliberations to certify the November 3 victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

