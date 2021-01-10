By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian Ridwan Oyekola popularly called scorpion has been named World Boxing Federation (WBF) Boxer of the Month for December 2020.

Oyekola the International Featherweight Champion also won the prestigious ‘Newcomer of The Year’ award according to an official statement released on the WBF website over the weekend.

He was named WBF boxer of the month after defeating Argentina´s Lucas Mathias Montesino by unanimous decision. WBF President Howard Goldberg described his win as a clear-cut fight of the year by the boxer.

The 23-year-old boxer took his record to 7-1-1 (5) while capturing his first international title, but there is certainly much more to come from this promising young man in the future according to WBF President.