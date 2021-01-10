Indication that Nigeria was in the grip of a more aggressive second wave of COVID-19, was underscored Saturday with new 1585 cases reported from 25 states and Abuja.

It was the first time that the infections were reported in as many states.

So far in the first nine days of January, 11,483 cases of the virus and 56 deaths have been confirmed.

On 1 January, the cases reported were 1074. They dropped to 576 on 2 January.

The cases went uo to 1,204 on 4 January, 1,354 4th January.

On 6 January, the cases hit an unprecedented record of 1,664.

In the next three days, ending 9 January, 4,694 cases were confirmed.

The cases recorded represented 11.59 percent of the national total of 99,063.

Fifty six deaths recorded in the month meant Nigeria has been losing an average of eight persons daily.

In the latest data published by NCDC, eight persons also died on Saturday.

Four of the deaths occurred in Lagos, increasing the state’s death toll to 256.

There were also 573 new cases logged for the state, which now has 35,448 overall.

Rivers recorded two fatalities, taking the death toll to 67.

Ogun and Gombe recorded one death each. Ogun now has a death toll of 35, while Gombe has 38.

The NCDC also reported more people overcoming the virus. According to NCDC data, 865 were discharged on Saturday.

NCDC gave some insight about the discharged:

“Our discharges today include 419 community recoveries in Lagos State, 123 community recoveries in Gombe State and 117 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines”.

Here is a breakdown of the daily report for 9 January:

Lagos-573

FCT-182

Plateau-162

Gombe-81

Oyo-75

Rivers-68

Sokoto-58

Ondo-55

Ogun-42

Nasarawa-40

Akwa Ibom-36

Edo-31

Kaduna-27

Anambra-22

Delta-19

Kano-17

Osun-17

Ebonyi-16

Katsina-14

Niger-14

Bayelsa-9

EKiti-8

Borno-7

Jigawa-5

Abia-4

Bauchi-3