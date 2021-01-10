By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), are set to commence a three-day protest from Tuesday.

The university workers are to embark on the protest over the Federal Government’s failure to implement agreement reached between both parties back in October as signed in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU after a meeting over the weekend asked all members across all universities in Nigeria to embark on the three days protest.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) in a circular directed at all chairmen expressed disappointment noting that the Federal Government has completely failed to address any of the issues contained in the MoU.

It is in view of this they asked that members are sensitized on Monday on the issue and a protest should follow on Tuesday until Thursday at each branch from 8am-4pm.

The circular, signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi and the SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, also directed all branches to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The protest marks the beginning of a series of industrial actions to be undertaken by JAC as further directives would be passed to members after the protest.