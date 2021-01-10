By Jennifer Okundia
“Life with you is so much better,” Justin Bieber wrote in the caption on a photo of himself and his model wife Hailey Bieber.
The Canadian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has been having vacations with his significant other, as he always shares their moments on his timeline.
Justin and Hailey legally tied the knot at a Manhattan courthouse, in front of a registrar in September 2018, after a three month engagement, with the model taking on her husband’s surname shortly afterwards.
The couple’s second wedding took place in Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina in 2019.
What do you think?