“Life with you is so much better,” Justin Bieber wrote in the caption on a photo of himself and his model wife Hailey Bieber.

The Canadian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has been having vacations with his significant other, as he always shares their moments on his timeline.

Justin and Hailey legally tied the knot at a Manhattan courthouse, in front of a registrar in September 2018, after a three month engagement, with the model taking on her husband’s surname shortly afterwards.

The couple’s second wedding took place in Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina in 2019.