Chief Lazarus Ogbee, a former House of Representatives member from Ebonyi, has debunked reports of rift with Gov. David Umahi over the governor’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogbee refuted the report at Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi during the distribution of empowerment items to indigents by the Ebele and Anyi Chuks Foundation.

Ogbee, known in Ebonyi political circles as Umahi’s political son, represented Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency between June 2015 and November 2019, under the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former lawmaker whose second term mandate was nullified by the election petition tribunal and appeal court and awarded to the APC candidate in November 2019, said that Umahi remained his political father.

“Umahi has defected to the APC but he is till my political father and I, his son.

“We know where we have reached and cannot cross the bridge but my relationship with him is presently personal,” he said.

The former lawmaker noted that he did not defect with Umahi to the APC because of his principles.

“I cannot join the APC because I was robbed of my victory at the court.

“I knew I won that election clearly, was duly sworn-in and that was my second time at the House of Representatives,” he said.

Ogbee said that he still enjoyed his peoples’ support and would still contest in the 2023 general elections.

“I am coming again maybe not for the House of Representatives but in another position and definitely, cannot easily be shortchanged.

“I want to assure the world that I will repeat my feat of 2015 and 2019, in 2023,” the former chairman of Ezza South Local Government Area said.

He commended the founder of Ebele and Anyi Chuks Foundation, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Odii for his empowerment initiatives, noting that he identified with Odii, being also a philanthropist.

He prayed to God to replenish his purse as he achieved all these in spite of not holding any position in government.