By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday said he is in deep shock and grief over tragedy that befell the Babangida Nguroje’s family.

former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje had lost two of his sisters, Zainab and Hajiya Hadiza with her husband and their four kids.

They all perished in one day in a road accident.

“I received the news of this tragedy with deep shock and grief, and wish to express my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with you at this trying and painful moment,” Buhari said on Sunday in a condolence message.

The president lacked the words to described the fate of Nguroje.

He simply said: “I am lost for words to describe such multiple deaths in a single car accident in which family members perished.”

A grieving president prayed to Allah to forgive the gentle souls of the deceased persons and comfort those they have left behind.