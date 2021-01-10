Some offices at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service has been razed by fire, the service disclosed on Sunday morning.

In a Twitter post, the NIS said the fire affected some offices but has been put out by Federal Fire Station with support from other agencies around the Airport.

The service said the cause of the fire was being investigated and assured that the incident would not affect the discharge of its services.

” A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices.

“The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station&support from other agencies around the Airport.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services, NIS tweeted.