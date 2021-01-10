Troops of the newly inaugurated Operation Tura Takaibango, a subsidiary Operation of Operation Lafiya Dole, eliminated 28 Boko Haram terrorists in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe on Saturday.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, in a statement on Sunday, said the troops identified and encircled an ambush site and engaged them with superior fire power.

Onyeuko said the troops tactically out-manouevered the criminals and engaged them with superior fire power resulting in high casualty on the side of the terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 28 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“In the same vein, one Boko Haram Gun Truck was destroyed with its occupants while another Gun Truck was captured from the fleeing criminals.

“Other equipment captured from the criminals include; two anti aircraft guns, 13 AK 47 rifles, four extra magazines and a vulcanizing machine,” he said.

Onyeuko disclosed that one gallant soldier paid the supreme price while one other soldier was wounded during the encounter.

He said the wounded soldier had been evacuated to a military medical facility and is responding positively to treatment.

According to him, the renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists by the dogged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East.

“The troops are highly commended for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

“They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded.

“The entire populace of the North East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and determination to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in this zone,” he said.