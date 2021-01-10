Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje has lost his two sisters, Zainab and Hajiya Hadiza in an auto-accident.

The saddening accident also had Hadiza’s husband and their four kids, dying.

President Buhari has expressed shock over the tragedy.

In a reaction Sunday, the President said: “I am lost for words to describe such multiple deaths in a single car accident in which family members perished.”

“I received the news of this tragedy with deep shock and grief, and wish to express my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with you at this trying and painful moment,” President Buhari added.

“He prayed to Allah to forgive the gentle souls of the deceased persons and comfort those they have left behind.