Tambari Yabo Muhammad, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), was buried in his hometown of Yabo, Sokoto state Saturday.

He died same day at the age of 64.

Yabo died on Saturday, at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, after a brief illness.

He is survived by two wives, 14 children and many grand children, a family member said.

His funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Yabo, Sheikh Lema Faruk.

Amongst the personalities that attended the prayer were, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, former Governors of Sokoto state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko and Yahaya Abdulkarim.

Chief of Staff to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, Alhaji Muktar Magorialso attended the burial.

Dingyadi described Yabo as religious, disciplined and patriotic, who had served his nation meritoriously.

He described his death as a great loss to his family, political associates and the country at large.

Tambari Yabo, who served the Nigeria Police for several decades retired in 2016.