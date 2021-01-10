Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, a popular Nigerian disc jockey known as DJ Cuppy, has celebrated her new feat after reaching three million followers on Twitter.

The 28-year-old singer announced this in a tweet on Saturday.

She wrote: “Just hit 3 MILLION followers on Twitter! Your fave DJ could’ve never!”

Just hit 3 MILLION followers on Twitter! 🧁🙌🏾 Your fave DJ could’ve never! #CuppyDat THANK YOU MY CUPCAKES! — Cuppy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) January 9, 2021

DJ Cuppy hit a million followers in February 2020 and currently has 6.8 million followers on Instagram.

This is coming days after DJ Cuppy opened up on the strained relationship between her and Zlatan Ibile.

The two Nigerian celebrities made a song titled “Gelato” in August 2019. However, Cuppy stated that she was blocked by the rapper on social media without explanation.

“10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why Zlatan Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends and “Gelato” was a hit!,” DJ Cuppy stated on Twitter.