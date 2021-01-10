*Govt. vows to prosecute revelers at Surulere night club

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sounded another bugle on Sunday, pleading with Lagosians to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Lagosians #COVID19 is not a glamorous disease, neither is it a hoax. You need to follow the safety guidelines to safeguard your friends and loved ones”, he tweeted on Sunday.

He gave the warning as he also announced the activation of an oxygen plant at the state’s Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba.

“We have activated a new oxygen plant which will help by providing much needed oxygen to patients.

“The plant will supplement oxygen supply to about 300 cylinders per day and 6 cylinders per hour.

“We are working to ensure patients receive the best care at our state facilities”, Sanwo-Olu said.

The Lagos governor took to Twitter to sound the fresh warning amid reports of the arrest of scores of revelers at a night club in Lagos.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said law enforcement agents will continue to arrest and prosecute residents who violate COVID-19 guidelines and directives issued to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

A combined enforcement team of the Lagos State Police Command and the Lagos State Safety Commission arrested youths partying at a Lounge located at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, in the early hours of Saturday, 9th January 2021.

The team, led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, arrived at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, about 1a.m and found scores of people clubbing – in contravention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on the closure of clubhouses.

The culprits also violated the 12midnight to 4a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government to stem the spread of COVID-19.

All those arrested will be prosecuted. The enforcement will continue across the State to stop the virus, which continues to kill”, Omotoso warned.

Residents are advised to avoid large gatherings and ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The second wave of the pandemic has continued to spread faster among Lagosians with increased cases of patients being admitted at isolation centres.

“COVID-19 is real. The second wave is deadlier and spreads faster. People should observe the practices of physical distancing; wearing of face masks; regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers always”, he added.

