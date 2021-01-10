Ify Okoye, wife of music executive Jude Okoye, older brother and former manager to the now-defunct music duo P-Square, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mum of two also disclosed that she has been placed on oxygen.

She made the revelation when she took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share a picture of herself on oxygen with a brief post reading: “surviving COVID-19.”

The ex-beauty queen also shared another clip of her “bestie” who paid her a visit but was unable to move close to her due to the deadly disease.

In recent times, more celebrities have come out to publicly announced their struggles with the disease.

The likes of Alibaba, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Paul and Peter Okoye and others had tested positive for the virus.