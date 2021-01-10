By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actors Ibrahim Suleiman and wife Linda Ejiofor are proud as their son Keon Iman Suleiman, turned 6 months old today.

The lovebirds welcomed their son in July 2020, and they are excited to be bringing up their cute bundle of joy together.

“See who is 6 MONTHS today!!! A full 6months!!!. I look at you and you have doubled in size from July last year.

You are growing to be a handsome, cute, happy little angel. Your father and I are honoured to bring you into this world , and help you through it.

We love you @keonimansuleiman. Stay happy my Sonshine always. 🥰😘😍❤.

📸 @capturedbyadesuwa

#KeonImanSuleiman

#Kis

#CaptainCuteFace

#Sonshine

#KingKeon” Linda wrote.

While her husband Ibrahim also wrote:

“SIX MONTHS OF SONSHINE! 🌞 ❤💙😍

I can’t believe we have had the privilege of being your parents for 6 months already. I could have sworn you only just popped out of your mommy squishy and squaling yesterday. Look at you now, being such a super cute and happy little guy. Your laughter is music to me.

I love you, @keonimansuleiman

Your Mommy and I are blessed because of you.

God bless you, and show Himself to you directly in Jesus’ name.

All hail #KingKeon!

#GrandsonOfAisha #keonImanSuleiman #CaptainCuteFace #BabyQuest #KingKeon #kis #iCub3d20

Photographs: @capturedbyadesuwa”

Linda is a Nigerian actress and model from Abia state known for her role as Bimpe Adekoya in M-Net’s TV series Tinsel.

She was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in the film The Meeting.