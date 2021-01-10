By Jennifer Okundia
Nollywood actors Ibrahim Suleiman and wife Linda Ejiofor are proud as their son Keon Iman Suleiman, turned 6 months old today.
The lovebirds welcomed their son in July 2020, and they are excited to be bringing up their cute bundle of joy together.
“See who is 6 MONTHS today!!! A full 6months!!!. I look at you and you have doubled in size from July last year.
You are growing to be a handsome, cute, happy little angel. Your father and I are honoured to bring you into this world , and help you through it.
We love you @keonimansuleiman. Stay happy my Sonshine always. 🥰😘😍❤.
📸 @capturedbyadesuwa
#KeonImanSuleiman
#Kis
#CaptainCuteFace
#Sonshine
#KingKeon” Linda wrote.
While her husband Ibrahim also wrote:
“SIX MONTHS OF SONSHINE! 🌞 ❤💙😍
I can’t believe we have had the privilege of being your parents for 6 months already. I could have sworn you only just popped out of your mommy squishy and squaling yesterday. Look at you now, being such a super cute and happy little guy. Your laughter is music to me.
I love you, @keonimansuleiman
Your Mommy and I are blessed because of you.
God bless you, and show Himself to you directly in Jesus’ name.
All hail #KingKeon!
#GrandsonOfAisha #keonImanSuleiman #CaptainCuteFace #BabyQuest #KingKeon #kis #iCub3d20
Photographs: @capturedbyadesuwa”
Linda is a Nigerian actress and model from Abia state known for her role as Bimpe Adekoya in M-Net’s TV series Tinsel.
She was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in the film The Meeting.
What do you think?