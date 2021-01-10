By Sumaila Ogbaje/Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has appointed Maj.-Gen. AbdulKhalifa Ibrahim, as substantive GOC 7 Division/Commander, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri.

Ibrahim was among senior officers affected by new postings and redeployments, announced by Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa.

He said the new postings were intended to reinvigorate the system, for greater performance and effectiveness.

According to the new postings, Maj.-Gen. FO Agugo, from the Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps, Apapa, Lagos, has been moved to Defence Headquarters, as Chief of Defence Communications.

Similarly, Maj.-Gen. M. Mohammed was moved from the Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja, to Pronto Tech Nigeria Limited as Managing Director, while Maj.-Gen. AR Owolabi moved from Defence Headquarters, Department of Communications, to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps as Commander.

Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande, was appointed substantive General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Sokoto, while Maj.-Gen. IM Jallo was also confirmed as the GOC 6 Division, Port Harcourt.

Other appointments, according to the statement, included the redeployment of Maj.-Gen. E Akerejola to the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin, as Commandant, while Maj-Gen. UM Mohammed, remained in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Special Adviser Nigerian Army University, Biu, and Vice Chairman, Nigerian Army Property Limited.

All the postings and appointments would take effect from Jan. 18.