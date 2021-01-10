By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lauretta Onochie, the Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari has criticised Nigerian media for not standing by the nation and its leader during a crisis.

In her commentary, she also advised that Nigerian journalists should emulate the works of Cable News Network (CNN) by supporting their nation.

According to her, Nigerian newsmen are not being fair or patriotic.

This, she said on Twitter while reacting to U.S Presidency saga. Recall that President Donald Trump has refused to concede and accept defeat. His supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, disrupting legislative business.

Onochie wrote; ”It’s touching to see @CNN lamenting the killing of a U.S police officer and the crushing of one who thankfully survived. But I don’t understand why nothing was said about Nigerian Police officers who were recently killed in a similar circumstance, one of whom was roasted and eaten #BeFair”.

If you do not moisten your lips, the dry harmattan wind will tear them

-Anioma Proverb The #UnpatrioticNigerianMedia must learn from @CNN. They always stand by their nation

She went on quoting an Anioma proverb; ”If you do not moisten your lips, the dry harmattan wind will tear them”.

”The unpatriotic Nigerian media must learn from CNN. They always stand by their nation. They may hate their President but they love their nation and their national institutions. They stand by them” she concluded.

What are your opinions? Are Nigerian journalists patriotic, fair?