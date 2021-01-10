President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje, over the death his two sisters, Zainab and Hajiya Hadiza in a road crash.

Hadiza’s husband, Nuhu Hamman’Gabdo with their four kids also perished in the ghastly accident.

Hamman’Gabdo is said to be a staff of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) in Abuja and held the traditional title of Galadima of Gashaka Chiefdom.

The deceased and his family were returning to Abuja after a visit to his hometown in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba.

His car collided with a vehicle coming in the opposite direction, leading to a fire outbreak that engulfed both cars, killing all the occupants.

Reacting to the incident in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday, the president said:

“I am lost for words to describe such multiple deaths in a single-car accident in which family members perished.

“I received the news of this tragedy with deep shock and grief, and wish to express my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with you at this trying and painful moment.

Buhari prayed to Allah to forgive the gentle souls of the deceased persons and comfort those they left behind.