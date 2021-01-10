By Jennifer Okundia

Boluwatife “Lilo” Aderogba 23, comes through with this adorable ‘aso oke’ and ‘gele’ outfit in burnt orange, which she finished off with her makeup on point.

The dietitian from Lagos, Nigeria first gained prominence when she took part in the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.

Lilo, as she prefers to be known, is also an entrepreneur and describes herself as “a product of God’s grace”. Although she was one of the first housemates to be evicted from the BBN game, Aderogba has been focused on her brand since she got out of the house.

She has bagged some influencing deals and brand ambassadorial gigs likewise. Her following has increased to 764,000 Instagram fanbase and still counting.

Captioning her post, she said “Loving every bit of this look 🧡

“Where will you rock this look ? THANKSGIVING or OWAMBE 👇”