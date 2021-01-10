By Abankula

The All Progressives Congress has congratulated Professor George Obiozor, the newly elected President-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The party rejoiced with Obiozor in a statement issued on behalf of its caretaker chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni and the entire APC family.

“Our great party congratulates former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, Prof. George Obiozor on his election”, the APC said.

The statement was signed by Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedehe, the caretaker national secretary.

“We also congratulate the outgoing Chief John Nwodo executive for his mature and patriotic leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo.

“Going by his distinguished service to the nation, Obiozor’s experience and suitability for the strategic position of President-General of Ohanézè Ndígbo is not in doubt.

“The Party hereby urges Ndigbo to support Obiozor to fulfil the mandate of the organisation.

“The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni is determined to consolidate on the ongoing efforts to further mainstream the South East geo-political zone in the workings of the governing APC and place the zone in its deserved political standing in the country.

“While the APC is ready to partner and work with the new leadership of Ohanézè Ndígbo towards our shared development, we are also confident that the new leadership will be a bastion for the unity and tolerance all Nigerians should imbue for the peace and progress of the nation.

“The APC wishes the Obiozor-led Ohanézè Ndígbo a successful tenure”.