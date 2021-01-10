Ambassador George Obiozor has emerged new President General of the Igbo socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He succeeded Nnia Nwodo.

Obiozor scored 304 votes to beat two other contestants to emerge the winner in an election held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri.

But reports said the other candidates boycotted the poll, describing it as fraudulent.

Obiozor’s election was done with delegates from the five Igbo states queueing behind him in turns.

In November, Imo state adopted him as consensus candidate.

Obiozor, 78, is a professor of political science and former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States between 2004 and 2008.

Obiozor studied at the Institute of African Studies, and Albert Schweitzer College.

He graduated from the University of Puget Sound in 1969, and from Columbia University with a Ph.D. in International Relations.

He was also between 1999 to 2003 Ambassador of Nigeria to the State of Israel, and high commissioner to the republic of Cyprus.

He was a senior Research Fellow at Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and became the Director-General of the Institute.