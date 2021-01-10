By Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly is set to add flesh, to the skeletons of Governor Yahaya Bello’s 2023 Presidential ambition.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon Matthew Kolawole and his team are set to begin systematic consultation tour to other states for the Governor this Sunday.

Although Bello is yet to declare his intention for 2023 presidential race, stakeholders notably members of the state assembly have prevailed on him to throw his hat into the ring.

Late last year, a day after the Governor’s presentation of 2021 budget proposal to the Assembly, the lawmakers passed a resolution calling on him to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

They also urged the All Progressives Congress to zone its Presidential ticket exclusively to the North Central geopolitical zone.

The speaker and his team are expected to visit states in the North Central where he will meet with APC state assembly members for their support for Alhaji Bello.

He is expected to visit Benue, Plateau, Nassarawa, Niger and other states in the North Central in the first lap of his tour.

Kolawole has never hidden his involvement in the controversial project.