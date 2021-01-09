By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Four suspects paraded by the Osun State Police command have confessed to being ritual killers and into the business of selling body parts.

Lukman Garuba, 31, one of those paraded said that he bought a human part from ritualist killers for N2,000 after police nabbed him in Iwo, Osun State.

Tajudeen Monsuru, 31, and Hamsat Akeem, 25, confessed to having kidnapped and killed one Akanbi Adeolu.

The fourth suspect, Awayewasere Yusuf, 37, said he has bought the human parts from the ritualists and also sold them to others who are still at large.

While answering questions from journalists, Tajudeen Monsuru confessed to have killed his girlfriend Mutiyat Alani and Akinloye Ibrahim and many other victims.

He said he strangles his victims to death after gaining their trust, especially at night when they are deep asleep. He said he murders them and cut their body into pieces for sales before daybreak.

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode in his address vowed to take the battle to the den of kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, sea pirates, traffickers, indeed criminals of all hues and their sponsors, procurers, counsellors and accessories in and outside the State.

“Our war mantra will be “criminals, here are your own coins”. Policing activities in the state will be widespread and percolative; non-discriminatory and unrestricted. Both the low and high individuals, big and small communities in the state will enjoy our services,” he said.

CP Olokode said further that “Policemen will be made more visible in the state through adequate protection of key and vulnerable points, intensive patrols of neighbourhoods, business districts, and roads; constant surveillance and regular raids of black-spots and criminal hideouts.”