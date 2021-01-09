By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has said that success is not measured by money alone as other substantial things contribute to success.

She stated this on Twitter, in response to a fan who commented on Elon Musk’s latest achievement as the rich man in the world, despite being an atheist. If you like still drop your January salary as first-fruit seed”.

Although, the comment was intended as a shade to Nigerian Pastors and their insatiable thirst for tithes and offerings, Omotola responded.

The 42-year-old actress said ”Success is not measured by money alone. You can be the richest man in the world and have no joy, purpose or fulfilment…Be empty. Why not do all?

Success is not measured by Money ALONE. You can be the richest in the world and have No joy , purpose or fulfillment … be empty. Why not do all? Be innovative, spiritual and make your money… very possible https://t.co/RVaxQ0TnMq — Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) January 9, 2021

”Be innovative, spiritual and make your money … very possible. Lol … when you have it (money), you will realize its no big deal. You’ll then want more… Have you seen people you think have it all, go into depression, take their lives… Money will never be enough” she concluded.