Pope Francis said on Saturday he was amazed by the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week by supporters of President Donald Trump.

He denounced the violence as an assault on democracy.

“”I was amazed, because they are a people who are so disciplined in democracy,” Pope Francis told Italy’s Canale 5 news channel in his first public comments on the Washington mayhem.

“There is always something that isn’t working … (with) people taking a path against the community, against democracy, against the common good,” he said.

However, he added, even mature societies can have flaws, and there are often people “who take a path against the community, against democracy, and against the common good.”

Violence must certainly be condemned, the Pope continued. “It must always be condemned, regardless of those who perpetrate it.”

“There is no society which can boast of never having had a single day or case of violence,” the Pope said.

Therefore, he added, it a question of “understanding, so as not to repeat [the violence] and learn from history.”

In any case, Pope Francis concluded, “understanding is fundamental”, because it is the only way in which to to find a “remedy.”

*Reported by Vatican News